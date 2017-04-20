Man arrested for hammer attack started over Snapchat video

Lincoln County deputies have arrested a man for a hammer attack that started over Snapchat.
Deputies said Levi Lauck was at a family function when a victim posted a Snapchat. Family said he was drunk, the video made him angry, and he forced the victim to leave.
Police said Lauck hit the victim several times with a hammer during the ride home. Once he got home, he forced the victim into a shower and attacked her again.
Police said the woman ran naked to a neighbor's home for help.
Lauck faces charges for kidnapping and domestic assault.
© 2017 KSDK-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs