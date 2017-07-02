Man arrested in connection to murder of homeless man

MADISON CO., ILL. - A man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a man found in a Madison County field earlier this week.

On June 27, workers discovered 28-year-old Darren Henderson shot to death in an open field near the intersection of West 2nd and Jefferson. According to officials, he was reportedly homeless at the time of his death.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis announced a 30-year-old man has been arrested in the murder of Henderson.

The 30-year-old man was arrested on June 29 on unrelated charges in Missouri and he's currently in custody in St. Louis.

A press conference will be held in Madison, Illinois at 2 p.m. Sunday to announce charges related to the murder of Henderson.

No other details have been released.



