Man attacked with bat, carjacked in the Grove over the weekend

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after a man was carjacked and beaten with a baseball bat over the weekend in St. Louis’ Grove neighborhood.
A 47-year-old man was attacked at the intersection of Manchester and Kentucky early Saturday morning.
The victim told police he was walking to his vehicle around 3:30 a.m. when two suspects approached him, demanded his property and struck him several times with a baseball bat.
Both suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with head injuries. He’s listed in stable condition. His vehicle was later found abandoned in the 1100 block of Kentucky.
The investigation is ongoing.
