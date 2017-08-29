Man attacked with bat, carjacked in the Grove over the weekend

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after a man was carjacked and beaten with a baseball bat over the weekend in St. Louis’ Grove neighborhood.

A 47-year-old man was attacked at the intersection of Manchester and Kentucky early Saturday morning.

The victim told police he was walking to his vehicle around 3:30 a.m. when two suspects approached him, demanded his property and struck him several times with a baseball bat.

Both suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with head injuries. He’s listed in stable condition. His vehicle was later found abandoned in the 1100 block of Kentucky.

The investigation is ongoing.

