Man breaks into Insomnia Cookies in early morning burglary

ST. LOUIS - Police are looking for a man who broke into Insomnia Cookies early Saturday morning and stole the cash drawer.

An employee got to the shop on the 200 block of N. Euclid Avenue at around 10 Saturday Morning when he found the front glass broken and the register drawer stolen. After looking at the security footage, they found the crime took place at around 4 a.m.

Police are looking for the man pictured above. He was seen in other security footage carrying the drawer.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

