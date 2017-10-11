Man carjacked and pistol whipped in Overland

OVERLAND, MO. - Police are investigating after a man was attacked and carjacked overnight in Overland.

The victim, a man in his 60s, was sitting in the driver’s seat of his 2013 Ford Escape and talking on the phone when two men attacked him and started going through his pockets. The suspects fired a gun near his face.

The incident occurred on the 8500 block of Midland Boulevard around midnight.

No other details have been provided.

