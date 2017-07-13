Man carjacked at gunpoint in south St. Louis

St. Louis Metropolitan Police (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after a man was carjacked at gunpoint in south St. Louis Monday night.

This is just the latest in a slew of carjackings in the south St. Louis area.

Around 10 p.m. on Monday, the victim told police he parked his car and was walking to a nearby home when he saw a silver Chevrolet sedan stop in the street.

A man in his 20s approached the victim with a gun and demanded his property. He got into the victim’s vehicle and took off and the Chevrolet sedan also fled the scene.

The victim’s vehicle was recovered after being abandoned in Berkeley. The investigation is ongoing.

