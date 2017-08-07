Man charged after 3-year-old shot in head with bb gun

Chauntez Cage, 20, is facing a reckless conduct charge after police said he shot a 3-year-old girl in the head with a bb gun. (Photo: Fairview Heights PD, Custom)

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, ILL. - A 20-year-old Belleville man is facing a reckless conduct charge after police said he shot a 3-year-old girl in the head with a bb gun.

Fairview Heights police said Chauntez Cage, who was described as a family friend, was taking care of the girl when he pointed the gun at her and pulled the trigger, not knowing there was a bb in the chamber.

The child was struck in the forehead, and the bb lodged behind the skin. Cage told the girl's mother that the bb did not penetrate the skin, but when her mother took her to the hospital for an unrelated medical matter, tests showed the bb was still under the skin and would require surgery to remove.

Cage was charged with reckless conduct. His bond was set at $10,000.

