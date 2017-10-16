Man charged after arguement leads to shooting death of woman

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

FERGUSON, MO. - A man is facing charges after police said he shot and killed a woman and injured a man in Ferguson in late September.

According to charging documents, Calvin White, 21, was charged with second-degree murder and three other charges in connection with a shooting that left Christina Jones dead and a man injured.

According to charging documents, Ferguson police said Jones and the man were sitting outside her home when White approached them and began yelling at the pair. The documents said White hit the man in the face and tried to hit Jones.

After the man was hit in the face, he pulled out a gun and fired two shots at White. White ran toward the rear of the car and fired more than 10 shots into the car. Jones was shot in the head and killed, and the man was shot in the back and hospitalized.

White was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

