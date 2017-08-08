Man charged after incident that left his accomplice dead

Laquawn Reece was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with an incident that left an accomplice dead. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - A 21-year-old man is in custody after a shooting that left his accomplice dead and a victim injured in St. Louis last month.

Police said Laquawn Reece, 21, was involved in an attack that left the intended victim with cuts to his face and one of the attackers, 26-year-old Eric Hogan, dead from a gunshot wound. He is now facing four charges including second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Police said Reece, Hogan and a third man went to a home on the 1800 block of Warren in the late-night hours of July 27 to attack a man with which Hogan had gotten into a dispute. When they arrived, a fight broke out and one of the attackers fired a shot. The victim — who told police he feared for his life — returned fire, striking and killing Hogan.

When police arrived, the pronounced Hogan dead and declared Reece wanted.

Reece was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is being held on a cash-only bond of $750,000.

