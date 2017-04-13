(KHNL) A 26-year-old Hawaii man was arrested by police Tuesday after investigators found what are believed to be the remains of his mother inside a freezer in his apartment.

Yu Wei Gong was arrested by Honolulu police on Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the discovery.

Officials say they first received a report about Gong when he called the police telling them that he was suicidal. He reportedly confessed about the body in the freezer.

"Kind of spooky because when we got out of the elevator, there's a police officer right there and the doors open to an apartment that's never open...kind of eerie," said Adam Cadorna, a neighbor of the victim.

Police say they don't know how long the remains were in the apartment and cops won't confirm if the body was dismembered.

