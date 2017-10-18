Man charged after Tuesday homicide in Breckenridge Hills

Troy Whitaker, 37, told police he shot Anthony Jackson but did it on accident. He was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. (Photo: St. Louis County Police Department, Custom)

BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, MO. - A man is facing charges after police said he shot a killed a man he knew after getting into an argument Tuesday night.

A press release from the St. Louis County Police Department said 37-year-old Troy Whitaker and 36-year-old Anthony Jackson were at a home on the 3300 block of Edmundson Road in Breckenridge Hills at around 8:30 when they got into an argument. During the argument, Whitaker shot and killed Jackson.

Police said Jackson was arrested on the scene of the shooting Tuesday night and admitted to shooting the man, but said it was an accident. He was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He is being held on $250,000, cash-only bond.

© 2017 KSDK-TV