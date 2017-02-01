Man charged for Imperial bank robbery

According to a press release from the Jefferson county Sheriff's Office, Leon Stoutt was charged Tuesday in connection with a Monday bank robbery. (Photo: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Custom)

IMPERIAL, MO. - A man is in custody and facing charges in connection with a Monday bank robbery in Imperial, Missouri.



Police said Stout demanded money from the teller then ran off. Using security footage and numerous tips, police were able to identify and track down Stoutt Monday.

He was charged with stealing and was given a bond of $4,000.

