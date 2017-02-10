Man charged for shooting death of Chicago-area man

Jordan Stuckey, 18, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the shooting death of Phabion Harshaw. He is being held on a $250,000, cash-only bond. (Photo: St. Louis Metro PD, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - A man is in custody and facing charges in connection with the January shooting death of a 29-year-old Chicago-area man.

According to St. Louis police, Jordan Stuckey, 18, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action on Feb. 1, but was not taken into custody until Friday. The charges are in connection with the shooting death of Phabion Harshaw on the morning of Jan. 14.

Police said Stuckey was abusive with his girlfriend on the day of the shooting. After the abuse incident, she called Harshaw who came to the house on the 1400 block of Pine. At around 11:30 a.m., Stuckey returned to the home for his belongings, where he interacted with Harshaw.

Harshaw and Stuckey were outside talking when the woman heard a gunshot. Stuckey fled the scene. Harshaw was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries three days later.

Stuckey is being held on a $250,000, cash-only bond.

