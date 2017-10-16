Man charged for shooting of SLMPD detective

Johnzelle M Moorehead Jr. was charged in connection with the incident that left a detective with 25 years of experience with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. (Photo: St. Louis Metro PD, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - A man was arrested Saturday and charged Sunday in connection with the shooting of a St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department detective last week.

The detective was part of a stolen vehicle investigation near Cherokee and Jefferson when the shooting occurred around 1:20 a.m. A witness told police Moorehead was one of the people that shot at the detective.

On Saturday, police officers spotted Moorehead near the 4300 block of Gannet and attempted to make an arrest. He fled the scene in a car at a high rate of speed and continued to flee after the car was spike stripped. He was eventually taken into custody.

Moorehead was charged Sunday with first-degree assault with serious physical injury or to a special victim and armed criminal action for his involvement in the detective shooting and one count of resisting arrest by fleeing.

