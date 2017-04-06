Man charged in connection with fatal MetroLink shooting

Djion Oates was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the Wednesday night shooting death of a 20-year-old man on a MetroLink train. (Photo: St. Louis County PD, Custom)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – An 18-year-old man was charged Thursday afternoon in connection with a fatal shooting on a MetroLink train Wednesday night.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, Djion Oates was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the shooting death of a 22-year-old man.

According to police, officers responded to the UMSL South MetroLink Station, located at 7790 Natural Bridge, around 11:15 p.m. Investigators say the victim and another man got into a physical altercation on the back of the train which lead to the shooting.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. He was identified as 22-year-old Jesse Boone. Police said Oates fled the scene but was apprehended shortly after. Police say a firearm was recovered.

Oates is being held on a $500,000 bond.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

© 2017 KSDK-TV