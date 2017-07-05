Man charged in connection with home repair theft

Lawrence Miller, 23, was charged Tuesday with one count of burglary and one count of stealing $750 or more. (Photo: SLMPD, Custom)

A man was charged in connection with a home repair scam that, police said, he used to steal valuables from a home in St. Louis.

Police were called to a home on Devonshire Avenue for a burglary in progress. When police arrived, they found three men in a truck matching a description of a previous scam. During an on-scene interview, they found the men were performing home repairs without a proper license.

The officer took Lawrence Miller, 23, and another man into custody. According to charging documents, Miller and some others were involved in the scam. Some of them would distract the homeowner with the repairs while one person entered the home and took valuables.

A victim of the scam identified Miller as one of the people involved after he was taken into custody. He was charged Tuesday with one count of burglary and one count of stealing $750 or more.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

