Man charged in connection with sexual assaults of girls in O'Fallon, Mo.

O'FALLON, MO. - An O'Fallon, Missouri, man is facing charges after police said he sexually assaulted two girls at the same apartment complex in the same week.

Rayshawn Antoine, 20, was charged with first-degree counts of statutory rape or attempted statutory rape of a person under the age of 14 and statutory rape or attempted statutory rape of a person under the age of 12 in connection with the incidents that occurred in late June and early July.

Police said they received a report of a sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl at the O'Fallon Lakes Apartment Complex on June 28. Then, five days later, a report of a sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl was reported at the same complex.

Police arrested Antoine, and he was charged on Thursday. He is being held on a $75,000 bond.

