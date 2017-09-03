Man charged in connection with shooting of police officers

Devonte Morgan, 24, was charged with three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm for his role in the Friday afternoon shooting. (Photo: St. Louis Metro PD, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - A man was charged Sunday in connection with a shooting that left two police officers and a bystander injured just north of Downtown.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, Devonte Morgan, 24, was charged with three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm Sunday for his role in the Friday afternoon shooting.

The second man who was taken into custody in relation to the incident was not charged.

The two police officers were released from the hospital Sunday. The bystander was listed in critical but stable condition as of Friday. Family members said they fear she may never walk again.

