Man charged in connection with suspicious death

A man was charged Friday after deputies said he shot and killed a woman in Union, Missouri.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Department was called after a resident saw a body in the Bourbeuse River near the Reikers Ford River Access at around 7:50 a.m. When deputies arrived, they began a suspicious death investigation.
Friday afternoon, Cameron Hill, 25, was taken into custody. Deputies said he was charged with armed criminal action and first-degree murder. He is being held on a $500,000, cash-only bond.
The woman shot and killed was identified as 23-year-old Cassidy Hutchings.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
(© 2017 KSDK)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs