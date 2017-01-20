KSDK
Close

Man charged in connection with suspicious death

Sam Clancy, KSDK 4:36 PM. CST January 20, 2017

A man was charged Friday after deputies said he shot and killed a woman in Union, Missouri.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Department was called after a resident saw a body in the Bourbeuse River near the Reikers Ford River Access at around 7:50 a.m. When deputies arrived, they began a suspicious death investigation.

Friday afternoon, Cameron Hill, 25, was taken into custody. Deputies said he was charged with armed criminal action and first-degree murder. He is being held on a $500,000, cash-only bond.

The woman shot and killed was identified as 23-year-old Cassidy Hutchings.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

(© 2017 KSDK)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories