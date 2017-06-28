Man charged in February attack of friar over $1

St. Louis Police Department

ST. LOUIS - A 19-year-old has been charged in the February attack of a friar.

In February, Friar Ed Mundwiller was walking along an alley in south St. Louis when a man approached him and asked him for a dollar. Mundwiller told him he didn’t have a dollar and the suspect punched and kicked him causing the struggle to continue on the ground. The suspect also tried to take his wallet, but was unsuccessful.

Friar Mundwiller was transported to the hospital after the attack and the suspect fled on foot.

Jarvis Cannon was charged with second-degree attempted robbery in connection to the incident and was held on a $75,000 bond, or a 10% cash-only bond.

