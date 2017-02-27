KSDK
Close

Man charged in the shooting death of his brother

Sam Clancy, KSDK 4:41 PM. CST February 27, 2017

A 48-year-old man was charged Monday in the weekend shooting death of his older brother.

Police said Antwain Hyche-El shot and killed Larry Barnes, 51, in a home on the 4300 block of Obear in North St. Louis Saturday afternoon. 

Officers responded to the home where they found Barnes suffering from a gunshot wound. He was declared dead on the scene.

In the incident report, the addresses for both men were listed as the 4300 block of Obear.

Police took Hyche-El into custody on the scene Saturday. He was charged Sunday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was not given bond.

(© 2017 KSDK)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories