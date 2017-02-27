Man charged in the shooting death of his brother

Gun with bullets (Photo: KSDK)

A 48-year-old man was charged Monday in the weekend shooting death of his older brother.

Police said Antwain Hyche-El shot and killed Larry Barnes, 51, in a home on the 4300 block of Obear in North St. Louis Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the home where they found Barnes suffering from a gunshot wound. He was declared dead on the scene.

In the incident report, the addresses for both men were listed as the 4300 block of Obear.

Police took Hyche-El into custody on the scene Saturday. He was charged Sunday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was not given bond.

