Man charged in two robberies is person of interest in MetroBus shooting

A man was charged with two robberies, and police said he is a person of interest in another over the weekend.

Randy Dill, 38, was charged in connection with an attempted armed robbery that happened Monday. Just a few hours later, he was charged with a second incident.

Police said Dill approached a man in his car on the 6100 block of North Broadway Monday and demanded the man's property. The man refused, drove off and called police, who tracked Dill down and took him into custody.

Police said Dill had a semi-automatic pistol when he was taken into custody, and that he was identified by the victim in a police lineup.

He was charged with first-degree attempted robbery, attempted escape from custody, armed criminal action and property damage.

Monday night, he was charged in connection with an incident early Saturday morning. A woman in her 20s told police she was approached by a man with a gun who demanded her property. She complied, but the man shot her in the leg and sexually assaulted her before running away. On Monday, the victim identified him as the suspect. He was charged with robbery, assault, sodomy, rape and two counts of armed criminal action.

In addition to the incidents for which he is facing charges, police said Dill is a person of interest in the shooting of a MetroBus driver on Saturday, which happened 20 minutes before and less than a mile from the Saturday morning incident.

Police said the 60-year-old bus driver was standing at the bus stop when he was approached by the suspect. The suspect demanded the driver's property, but the driver refused. The suspect then shot the victim once in the leg before running west on East Taylor.

In both Saturday incidents, the victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

