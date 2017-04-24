Man charged with assault on Metro train in Belleville

Craig Vasser, 55, was charged with aggravated battery after police said he attacked a man with a pair of mulit-tool pliers while riding on the MetroLink Train on April 4, a press release from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department said. (Photo: St. Clair County Sheriff's Department, Custom)

BELLEVILLE, ILL. - A 55-year-old man was charged Monday in connection with an attack on a MetroLink train earlier this month.

Craig Vasser, 55, was charged with aggravated battery after police said he attacked a man with a pair of mulit-tool pliers while riding on the MetroLink Train on April 4, a press release from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department said.

Police spoke with a witness on April 4 who said a man with peppered gray hair attacked another man, hitting the man in the side of the head with the tool. The witness told police he knocked the tool from the man's hand before he could hit the victim a second time.

Police interviewed the victim from the hospital. The told police the man yelled at him for talking on his cell phone before hitting him in the head with the tool.

Police used security video to identify Vasser. He was taken into custody Saturday. He is being held on $40,000 bond.

