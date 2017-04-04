Man charged with child pornography after meeting victim on cell phone game

A man was sentenced to prison for child pornography charges, and investigators said he met his victim on a cell phone game.
Stephen A. Turner, 36, was sentenced to 27 years in federal prison production of child pornography and 15 years of supervised release after release.
According to a press release from United States Attorney Donald S. Boyce, Turner used the chat function of "Marvel: Contest of Champions" to meet an 11-year-old girl. He then texted with her to build a relationship before asking her to send him a photo of her genitals.
The girl's mother discovered the messages and reported the crime to police.
The investigation was carried out by the Wood River Police Department and a sheriff's department in Florida. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Laura V. Reppert in Southern Illinois.
© 2017 KSDK-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs