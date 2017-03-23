Man sentenced to 50 years for fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend

Montrell Cooper is a person of interest after his girlfriend was found fatally stabbed in her East St. Louis apartment. Prior to her death, she had posted a status on Facebook saying that she was in danger. (Photo: KSDK)

BELLEVILLE, ILL. - A man who fatally stabbed his ex-girlfriend after she made a post on Facebook warning she might die was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Montrell Cooper — who pleaded guilty to the crime — was sentenced to 50 years in a Belleville courtroom Thursday.

Prior to her 2013 murder, Michelle Rowling had posted a Facebook status update warning her friends that she might die.

"If anything happens to me tonight, just let my kids know I loved them dearly and tell my momma I love her," she wrote on November 25.

It was posted on the same day that Cooper, her ex-boyfriend, had been released from jail -- where he had been held since August for allegedly assaulting her.

She was found inside her apartment on North 6th Street with multiple stab wounds just before 9 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2013. He turned himself in less than a week later.

He served previous jail time for stabbing her in the neck. St. Clair County State Attorney Brendan Kelly said Rowling testified on his behalf, so he got probation.

