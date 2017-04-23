Man accused of manslaughter in STL shooting death

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis man is jailed on $150,000 cash-only bond after being accused of firing a bullet through a wall, killing a man in a neighboring apartment.
Prosecutors have charged 43-year-old Kevin Thomas with involuntary manslaughter, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Authorities allege that Thomas shot 34-year-old Charles Petty in the head about 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Petty died early Friday.
Police say 34-year-old Charles Petty was sitting with his girlfriend on a bed in a basement apartment about 8:30 a.m. Thursday when a bullet came through a wall from the adjoining apartment, striking Petty in the head. Petty died the next morning at a hospital.
Petty's girlfriend was unharmed.
Online court records don't show whether Thomas has an attorney.
