Man accused of manslaughter in STL shooting death

A St. Louis man is facing charges after police say he shot through a wall and killed someone next door.

Associated Press and Alexandra Martellaro, KSDK 6:14 PM. CDT April 23, 2017

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis man is jailed on $150,000 cash-only bond after being accused of firing a bullet through a wall, killing a man in a neighboring apartment.

Prosecutors have charged 43-year-old Kevin Thomas with involuntary manslaughter, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Authorities allege that Thomas shot 34-year-old Charles Petty in the head about 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Petty died early Friday.

Police say 34-year-old Charles Petty was sitting with his girlfriend on a bed in a basement apartment about 8:30 a.m. Thursday when a bullet came through a wall from the adjoining apartment, striking Petty in the head. Petty died the next morning at a hospital.

Petty's girlfriend was unharmed.

Online court records don't show whether Thomas has an attorney.

© 2017 Associated Press


