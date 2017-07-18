Man charged with murder after Major Case Squad investigation in Cahokia

According to a press release from the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, Christopher A. Nettles, a 23-year-old Belleville man, was charged with murder for the shooting death of Diondre Shanklin on Friday. (Photo: St. Clair County State’s Attorney, Custom)

A man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Cahokia, Illinois, that was investigated by the Major Case Squad.

According to a press release from the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, Christopher A. Nettles, a 23-year-old Belleville man, was charged with murder for the shooting death of Diondre Shanklin on Friday.

Cahokia police found Shanklin dead near the street on the 40 block of St. Ambrose at 11:14 Friday night. The Major Case Squad was activated about four hours later.

After working a number of leads, Nettles was charged on Tuesday. His bond was set at $750,000.

© 2017 KSDK-TV