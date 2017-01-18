Man charged with murder in 2014 double homicide

Derrie Williams, 26, was charged with two counts of first degree murder last week in connection with a Sept. 5, 2014, double homicide. On Wednesday, he was taken into custody where he is being held without bond. (Photo: St. Louis Metro PD, Custom)

A man was taken into custody Wednesday and is facing charges in connection with a 2014 double homicide on Goodfellow Boulevard.

Derrie Williams, 26, was charged with two counts of first degree murder last week in connection with a Sept. 5, 2014, double homicide. On Wednesday, he was taken into custody where he is being held without bond.

The first victim, 34-year-old James Dent, was found on a sidewalk with gunshot wounds to his upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Steven Dent, 25, was found along a curb in the 5800 block of Julian, also with gunshot wounds to his upper torso and was pronounced dead at the scene.

