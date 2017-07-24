Man charged in connection with robberies outside Courtesy Diner

According to charging documents, police believe Dominick Zarrell Higgins was involved in two robberies just days apart last month outside Courtesy Diner at Kingshighway and Kemper Avenue. (Photo: St. Louis Metro PD, Custom)

An 18-year-old man was charged in connection with two similar robberies where victims were forced into their own cars and driven around.

According to charging documents, police believe Dominick Zarrell Higgins was involved in two robberies just days apart last month outside Courtesy Diner at Kingshighway and Kemper Avenue.

In each of the robberies, the victims were forced into the back of their own car while a suspect drove the car around.

The charging documents said Higgins was tracked down on July 18 after a man reported someone riding in a car shot at his car. Police tracked Higgins down using a description of the car, and he was identified as the suspect in the robberies by matching tattoos on his wrist to ATM security footage.

He is now facing two counts of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of first-degree robbery, three counts of armed criminal action and one count of first-degree assault. He is being held on $400,000, cash-only bond.

The other suspects in these cases have not been taken into custody.

