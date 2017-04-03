Man charged with second-degree murder in connection with Monica Sykes case

The Berkeley Police Department said Ray Ellis, 27, was charged with second degree murder, armed criminal action and two counts of tampering with physical evidence in connection with the Monica Sykes case. He is being held on $1 million bond. (Photo: Berkeley Police Department, Custom)

Police have charged a man in connection with the disappearance of a Berkeley woman whose remains were identified last week.

On Monday, the Berkeley Police department announced charges against Ray Ellis, 27. He was charged with second degree murder, armed criminal action and two counts of tampering with physical evidence. He is being held on $1 million bond.

Last week, Family confirmed to 5 On Your Side human remains found in Kinloch were been identified as Monica Sykes.

Sykes, 25, was last seen in late October 2016 when she walked out of her Berkeley home and entered a white vehicle.

Police said the charges came after the department received the results of the final medical examiner's report. The release said the incident was reclassified as a homicide, and the case was then presented to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's office.

In February, human remains were found the same day volunteers and searchers from Texas EquuSearch were searching for Sykes, but it was not confirmed if they were the remains of Sykes. Sykes’ mother told 5 On Your Side police notified her of a female body found in Kinloch.

The Sykes family had offered a $20,000 reward for information on Monica’s disappearance.

Her cause of death has not been released.

© 2017 KSDK-TV