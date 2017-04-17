Man charged with sex assault involving juvenile

David Hall, 21, of the 1500 block of Laketop Drive in Fairview Heights, was arrested Thursday and released on $40,000 bond. (Photo: Shiloh Police Department, Custom)

A Fairview Heights man is charged with felony criminal sexual assault in Shiloh, Illinois.

David Hall, 21, of the 1500 block of Laketop Drive in Fairview Heights, was arrested Thursday and released on $40,000 bond.

Hall is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile female in a car on Greenmount Road on March 9.

Shiloh Police say they were alerted to the alleged sex assault by a local hospital after the victim arrived seeking medical treatment.

Investigators say Hall and the juvenile victim knew each other.

© 2017 KSDK-TV