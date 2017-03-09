Man charged with sexual assault, abuse of child dating back to 1999

File photo (Photo: Getty ThinkStock, Custom)

A Highland, Illinois, man was charged with sexual abuse and assault on a child in connection with incidents at a bowling alley between January 1999 and January 2001.

According to charging documents, Eric B. Liening, 50, was charged on March 3 with one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He is accused of assaulting an 11-year-old boy at the Poplar Junction Bowling Alley in Highland.

Police said the alleged assault occurred between between 1999 and 2001.

The State's Attorney's Office said the investigation is not closed, and they are still trying to determine if there are more victims. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Christopher Flake with the Highland Police Department.

Liening's bond was set at $500,000.

