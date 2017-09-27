Man charged, not in custody for St. Charles bar fight

(Photo: Alex Schmidt, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A man is facing charges but is not in custody for a fight outside a St. Charles bar.

Someone captured the fight on Snapchat then uploaded it to YouTube.

According to court documents, the incident started on Sept. 3 at Undertow Bar on Main Street then security moved it outside.

The documents say the video shows Latreal Grant standing over the female victim and pushing her and hitting her.

The woman suffered a concussion and now there's a warrant for Grant's arrest.

© 2017 KSDK-TV