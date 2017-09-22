Man dead, 14-year-old shot in St. Louis County

(Photo: Joe Young, Custom)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – One man is dead and a 14-year-old was transported to the hospital after a double shooting in south St. Louis County.

According to St. Louis County Police, officers responded to the 300 block of Shadwell around 6:45 Friday morning for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after, officers were called to the 2600 block of Elk Hill for another shooting. The victim, a 14-year-old boy, told officers he ran to the area after being shot on Shadwell. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say they believe all persons of interest are in custody.

If you have any information please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210, or anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

