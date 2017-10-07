Man dies after threatening restaurant employees

ST. LOUIS - A man who forced his way into a St. Louis restaurant and threatened the lives of employees was pronounced dead after being tased for not complying with police orders.

Around 10:20 a.m. Saturday, a white man in his 60s forced his way into the Tamm Avenue Grill in the 1200 block of Tamm Avenue prior to the restaurant opening to customers for the day. The man was reportedly carrying a large butcher knife while threatening the well-being of the restaurant employees.

Officers gave the man multiple attempts to put the knife down, but he refused and was tased. As he was being placed into custody, he stopped breathing and was transported by EMS to an area hospital where he later died.

The Force Investigative Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

