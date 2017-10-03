Man fatally shot in head in St. Louis Monday night

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after a man in his late 30s was shot in the head Monday night.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of James Cool Papa Bell around 10:15 p.m. where the man was found shot.

He was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries. This was the fourth shooting of the night in the city.

Around 11:30 a.m., a man was shot in the arm while in his vehicle in the 2800 block of Goodfellow. He was transported to a hospital and is listed in stable condition.

A man was shot multiple times in the chest around 5:40 p.m. on the 4900 block of Farlin. He was breathing and conscious when officers arrived. No other details have been provided.

Around 5:40 p.m., a woman was struck by a stray bullet at Kingshighway and Vernon. She was breathing and conscious when officers arrived. No other details have been made available.

Police are also investigating after a vehicle was shot at while driving on I-55 near Arsenal. It’s unclear if this was a random incident. It occurred around 7:45 p.m. No one was injured and no other details have been provided.

© 2017 KSDK-TV