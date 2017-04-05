Man found dead at Ferguson fire house after Dellwood shooting

One man is dead after a shooting that started in a Dellwood neighborhood Tuesday, and the man was later found at a Ferguson fire house.

This all started around 10 a.m. St. Louis County Police went to the intersection of Varnum Drive and Keelen Drive in Dellwood to investigate a shooting. Soon after, officers learned a man showed up at the Ferguson Fire Department's Fire House number 2.

Firefighters brought the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Reginald Caine, 41, of St. Louis.

One bullet also struck the fire house, but no one else was injured.

St. Louis County Police say the shooting does not appear to be random.

Police asked anyone with information to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8201 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

