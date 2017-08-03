Man found guilty of killing man over spilled beer

Lamarc Robert Garrett is charged with first-degree murder in a deadly shooting outside at Sauget liquor store (Photo: Major Case Squad)

A St. Louis man was found guilty Wednesday of the 2015 murder of a man in Sauget, Illinois, that police said occurred over spilled beer.

A jury found Lamarc R. Garrett, a 35-year-old St. Louis man, guilty of first-degree murder in connection with a Sept. 5, 2015, shooting.

Oscar C. Carbajal, 26, was killed around 5:20 a.m. outside Route 3 Liquor in Sauget, Ill.

