Man found guilty of killing man over spilled beer

Sam Clancy, KSDK 4:22 PM. CDT August 03, 2017

A St. Louis man was found guilty Wednesday of the 2015 murder of a man in Sauget, Illinois, that police said occurred over spilled beer.

A jury found Lamarc R. Garrett, a 35-year-old St. Louis man, guilty of first-degree murder in connection with a Sept. 5, 2015, shooting.

Oscar C. Carbajal, 26, was killed around 5:20 a.m. outside Route 3 Liquor in Sauget, Ill.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available. 

