Man found guilty of killing man over spilled beer

A St. Louis man was found guilty Wednesday of the 2015 murder of a man in Sauget, Illinois, that police said occurred over spilled beer.
A jury found Lamarc R. Garrett, a 35-year-old St. Louis man, guilty of first-degree murder in connection with a Sept. 5, 2015, shooting.
Oscar C. Carbajal, 26, was killed around 5:20 a.m. outside Route 3 Liquor in Sauget, Ill.
