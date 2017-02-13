Man found shot to death inside crashed car

St. Louis Metropolitan Police (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after a male victim was found dead inside a crashed car on the 4400 block of Delmar Boulevard Monday evening,

Police said the victim was found in the car at around 6:30.

They said there were calls for shots fired in the area before he crashed into the tree. Police think he died from the gunshot wounds.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate. The investigation is ongoing.

