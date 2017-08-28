Man gets 20 years for carjacking, kidnapping

Prison Cell Bars (Photo: DanHenson1, Custom)

A Joliet, Illinois, man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for felony carjacking and kidnapping in federal court Monday.

According to a press release from the U.S. States Attorney's Office, Deshawn Denton, 27, committed two armed carjackings in February of 2016. He pleaded guilty on May 15, 2017, and on Monday he was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The press release said Denton's first carjacking was on Feb. 7. He pointed a gun at the driver in the area of South 14th Street and Spruce. She ordered the victim out of the car before he and an accomplice fled.

The second incident came two days later. Denton pointed a gun at two victims and forced them to the back seat of the car. Denton and his accomplice took the victims to East St. Louis where the victims were threatened and forced to make an ATM withdrawal before dropping them off outside the Casino Queen.

