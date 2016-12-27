Man in critical condition after weekend hit-and-run in The Grove

A man was critically injured in a hit-and-run over the holiday weekend. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

A man is recovering in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a car plowed into him in the popular bar district The Grove.

Paul Volz said he was working as a driver Christmas Eve at around 3 in the morning near Manchester and South Sarah Street when he witnessed a hit-and-run.

A relative of the 35-year-old victim said he was waiting for an Uber when he was hit by the car. Volz said he was chatting with the victim seconds before the sedan came speeding down Manchester and is now asking the driver to turn himself or herself in.

A relative of the victim said he suffered a fractured skull, broken nose, cuts all over his face, a broken shoulder blade and broken ribs among other injuries. He's listed in critical but stable condition.

Police said the hit-and-run driver continued to speed down Manchester heading eastbound.

If you know anything about the driver, you're asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.