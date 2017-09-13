Man involved in Frontenac purse heist sentenced

ST. LOUIS - The last of eight suspects to plead guilty to a high-end smash-and-grab robbery in November of 2016 was sentenced Wednesday.

Police say Dejuan Wingard and seven others stole 30 handbags from the Saks Fifth Avenue at Plaza Frontenac in November. Those bags were worth $60,000.

Police captured them about 60 miles away in Illinois.

On Wednesday, Wingard, 22, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for his role in the Nov. 26 crime. He will also serve three years of supervised release and pay more than $200,000 in restitution to the store.

