Man killed in crash with suspected drunk driver

Police on the scene of a fatal crash involving a suspected drunk driver Tuesday evening. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - The driver of an SUV was killed in a crash Tuesday evening when a suspected drunk driver crashed into him on Interstate 64.

A spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the suspected drunk driver was arrested and charged with DWI and is expected to face additional charges. The driver of the other car died and a passenger was taken to the hospital.

The highway patrol spokesman said a black Dodge car was speeding down Westbound 64 when he passed a highway patrolman. Before the officer could turn on his lights to pull the man over, he crashed into an SUV.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

© 2017 KSDK-TV