KSDK
Close

Toddler shot, man killed in shooting near the Eads Bridge

One man is dead after being shot in a vehicle near the Eads Bridge late Wednesday night. Police tell 5 On Your Side a woman and a 2-year-old were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Jimmy Bernhard, KSDK 6:49 AM. CDT October 05, 2017

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. -  One man is dead and a 2-year-old injured after being shot while in a vehicle near the Eads Bridge Wednesday night. Police tell 5 On Your Side a woman was also in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

According to Illinois State Police, the shooting occurred near the Eads Bridge and River Park Drive around 11 p.m. After the shooting, the woman drove to a house on the 1300 block of Bowman – which is near the Casino Queen.

 

Police say the man was pronounced dead on scene, but wouldn't elaborate on the condition of the woman or the 2-year-old.

Scene photos: Toddler shot, man killed in East St. Louis

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories