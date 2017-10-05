Toddler shot, man killed in shooting near the Eads Bridge

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. - One man is dead and a 2-year-old injured after being shot while in a vehicle near the Eads Bridge Wednesday night. Police tell 5 On Your Side a woman was also in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

According to Illinois State Police, the shooting occurred near the Eads Bridge and River Park Drive around 11 p.m. After the shooting, the woman drove to a house on the 1300 block of Bowman – which is near the Casino Queen.

#BREAKING update: Police confirm 2 y.o. shot while in car traveling on Eads Bridge; male adult also shot and killed. No suspect info. #TISL — Abby Llorico KSDK (@AbbyLlorico) October 5, 2017

Police say the man was pronounced dead on scene, but wouldn't elaborate on the condition of the woman or the 2-year-old.

