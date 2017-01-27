File photo. (Photo: KSDK-TV)

A St. Louis man said he is lucky to be alive after an attempted carjacking during which he was pistol-whipped.

It happened around 8 p.m. Thursday on the 1100 block of Barton in Soulard.

The victim, Joel Fitz, said he parked his car on the street. When he turned around to walk toward his apartment, he was confronted by a gunman.

“This guy comes up as soon as I turn around, gun drawn right up to my face. ‘Give me your keys give me your keys,’” Fitz said.

As a bigger guy, Fitz said his first instinct was to get away from the gunman, and protect his property.

“He just kept coming at me, and I was like 'No, I’m not giving up my keys,'” Fitz said. “You can’t really prepare for these moments. You just act how your brain is wired.”

As he was trying to escape, Fitz slipped near the alley. That’s when the gunman attacked.

“At the end of the incident, he took his gun and pistol-whipped me in the head. He blasted me and fled,” he said

Neighbors said they heard the aftermath: police and an ambulance in the street.

“I’m surprised, I really am. It doesn’t happen much, especially over here. It’s a really quiet section of the neighborhood,” said Chris Beyer, who has lived in Soulard for 24 years.

Fitz said the incident doesn’t change his opinion about the neighborhood, but he urges residents and visitors to be more vigilant.

“I’m not afraid to live here,” Fitz said. “I would recommend people talking to each other, keep a good watch out for each other, keep your guard up. I’m lucky to be alive. It was the scariest moment of my life.”

Fitz filed a report, and the St. Louis Police Department is investigating. He said he was not able to provide a detailed description of the gunman, as it was dark and he was in shock during and after the incident.

