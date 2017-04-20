Man pleads guilty in Plaza Frontenac theft

The last of eight suspects accused of a high-end smash-and-grab has pleaded guilty.

Police say Dejuan Wingard and seven others stole 30 handbags from the Saks Fifth Avenue at Plaza Frontenac in November.

Those bags were worth $60,000.

Police captured them about 60 miles away in Illinois.

Investigators say they're part of a multi-state theft ring targeting high end stores. Sentencing for Wingard is scheduled for Aug. 1.

