Man pleads guilty in Plaza Frontenac theft

The last of eight suspects accused of a high-end smash-and-grab has pleaded guilty.
Police say Dejuan Wingard and seven others stole 30 handbags from the Saks Fifth Avenue at Plaza Frontenac in November.
Those bags were worth $60,000.
Police captured them about 60 miles away in Illinois.
Investigators say they're part of a multi-state theft ring targeting high end stores. Sentencing for Wingard is scheduled for Aug. 1.
