KSDK
Close

Man pleads guilty to killing Arkansas couple

The suspect accused in a two-state killing spree has pleaded guilty.

KSDK Staff , KSDK 10:32 PM. CDT October 04, 2017

The suspect accused in a two-state killing spree has pleaded guilty.

Nicholas Sheley was already serving six life sentences for killing six people in Illinois. Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to killing an Arkansas couple at a Festus hotel in 2008.

Police say Sheley attacked and killed Jill and Tom Estes outside the hotel. Police say they were random victims.

Prosecutors say his killing spree began in June 2008. They arrested him the next month.

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories