Man poses as Laclede gas worker, enters woman's home

(Photo: Alex Schmidt, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after a man posed as a Laclede Gas employee and entered a woman’s home Monday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m. an elderly woman reported the suspect walked in through the rear door and said he was from the “Gas Company” and needed to check the meter in the basement. He walked to the woman’s bedroom. When the victim called her daughter on the phone, he got nervous and went out the front door.

The incident occurred in the 7800 block of Wanda.

He’s described as 20-30 years old, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, stocky build, short blonde hair and he was wearing a dark shirt, dark pants and a lanyard around his neck with the word “gas” on it.

Anyone with information should contact police.

© 2017 KSDK-TV