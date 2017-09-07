Man robbed at gunpoint in Metro East

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, ILL. - Police are investigating after a man was robbed at gunpoint in the Metro East early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to St. Clair Avenue near Magdalena around 1:15 a.m. where a man was walking eastbound when he was approached from behind by two men, one with a handgun. The robbery occurred less than a mile from a MetroLink station. The suspects demanded the man’s wallet and got away with an unknown amount of cash.

The victim reported the suspects were around 20 years old and both had gold teeth. No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information should contact police at 618-489-2100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-725-877.

