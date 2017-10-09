17-year-old charged after accidental shooting kills friend

Dashon Gavin, a 17-year-old friend of the victim, said he and the victim were playing with guns when he accidentally fired a shot that struck his friend in the face. He was charged with one count of first-degree involuntary manslaughter. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

UNIVERSITY CITY,MO. - A 17-year-old is dead and another is facing charges after the victim was accidentally shot by his friend while the two played with guns Saturday afternoon.

In a press release, University City police said they found the 17-year-old victim lying in a vacant lot and bleeding from the mouth when they responded to a sick call in the 6600 block of Bartmer at around 1:45 Saturday afternoon. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The press release said two other people were on the scene when police arrived, and they were taken to the station for questioning. During the investigation, one of those people brought to the station — Dashon Gavin, a 17-year-old friend of the victim — said he and the victim were playing with guns when his gun fired a shot that struck the victim in the face.

The case was presented to the prosecuting attorney, who filed one count of first-degree involuntary manslaughter. His bond was set at $50,000.

The press release said the case will be presented to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

